Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,081 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $224.27 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $263.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.26 and a 200 day moving average of $230.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $253.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

