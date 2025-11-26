Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 12,929 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF $FSTA

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSTA. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,269,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 926.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 111,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 100,267 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,620,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,124.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 65,160 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after buying an additional 48,453 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

