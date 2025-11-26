Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF $VRP

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 264,256 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $5,335,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2,329.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 203,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 195,424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,271,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,069,000 after acquiring an additional 173,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,928,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

VRP opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $24.93.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

