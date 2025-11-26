Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,601,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,347,000 after purchasing an additional 39,334 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 375,372 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,011,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,586,000 after buying an additional 78,035 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,572,000 after buying an additional 208,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $117,870,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Argus raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.43.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total transaction of $3,456,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 286,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,558,536.42. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $562,841.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 118,753 shares in the company, valued at $17,533,880.45. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 6.3%

TOL opened at $138.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $168.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.64 and a 200 day moving average of $125.67.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

