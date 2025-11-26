Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF $CRAK

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.16% of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CRAK opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.82. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $41.49.

The VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Oil Refiners index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of global stocks issued by firms that earn at least 50% of their revenue from oil refining. CRAK was launched on Aug 18, 2015 and is managed by VanEck.

