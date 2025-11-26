Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.66 Million Stake in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 156.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,307 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,993 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 1,767.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788,123 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $127,027,000 after buying an additional 2,638,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,721 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,204 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at $63,186,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth $52,267,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $37,451,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AU. Weiss Ratings upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital set a $76.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

NYSE:AU opened at $84.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $85.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.48.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The mining company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

