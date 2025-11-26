Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 271.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.00.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $430.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $435.07 and a 200-day moving average of $422.26. Hubbell Inc has a 1-year low of $299.42 and a 1-year high of $484.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy bought 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $429.24 per share, with a total value of $186,719.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 19,085 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,045.40. The trade was a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total transaction of $1,152,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,202.50. This trade represents a 34.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

