Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.72 Million Stake in Fabrinet $FN

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $64,274,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 599,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,613,000 after acquiring an additional 121,233 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,243,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Fabrinet by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 133,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,217,000 after acquiring an additional 85,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 114,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 80,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE:FN opened at $429.73 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $148.55 and a 12-month high of $498.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $550.00 price target on Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FN

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total transaction of $1,181,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,165.12. The trade was a 33.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total value of $5,044,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,062.45. This trade represents a 50.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.