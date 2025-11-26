Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Roblox were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 2,646.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in Roblox by 232.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 19,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $1,849,747.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 337,036 shares in the company, valued at $32,095,938.28. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 10,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $1,008,020.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 190,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,267.76. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,508 shares of company stock worth $43,636,941. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBLX opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of -63.72 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

