Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.82 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.70%.

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $42.00 price target on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Smith sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $240,746.00. Following the sale, the director owned 65,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,354.91. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

