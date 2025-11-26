Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF $IYZ

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 444.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,794 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYZ. Croban grew its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Croban now owns 75,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 22,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYZ opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $595.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

