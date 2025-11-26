Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF $IYG

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,270,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after acquiring an additional 24,828 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 319,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 214,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 78,102 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $65.98 and a one year high of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.51.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

