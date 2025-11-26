Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 1,338 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 11,723.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 425,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,278,000 after purchasing an additional 421,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,967,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,625,583,000 after purchasing an additional 370,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $82,659,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,699,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,896,031,000 after buying an additional 347,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 299,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,979,000 after acquiring an additional 226,908 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.55, for a total value of $577,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 832 shares in the company, valued at $240,073.60. This represents a 70.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 5,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,368.68. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,369 shares of company stock worth $3,920,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 target price on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.58.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $292.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.66 and its 200 day moving average is $281.83. Vulcan Materials Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.08 and a fifty-two week high of $311.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.12. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

