Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 5,222 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Insulet were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 253.3% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 202.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock opened at $328.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $230.05 and a 1-year high of $354.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.70 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $366.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $432.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $390.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.65.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,870.90. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

