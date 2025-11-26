Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 5,615 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 128,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after buying an additional 18,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after buying an additional 58,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $64.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.30. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 153.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Zacks Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

