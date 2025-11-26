Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in iShares Europe ETF $IEV

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 114.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,817 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

IEV opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $51.30 and a one year high of $67.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.25.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.