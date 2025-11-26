Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF $KSPY

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSPY – Free Report) by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,077 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF alerts:

Separately, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37. The company has a market cap of $37.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.50.

KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF Profile

The KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF (KSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hedgeye Hedged Equity index. The fund tracks an index the provides exposure to the S&P 500, with the objective of reducing volatility and dynamically hedging downside risk. The underlying portfolio holds ETFs with exposure to the S&P 500 Index, a fund-of-funds, and weekly Index options KSPY was launched on Jul 16, 2024 and is issued by KraneShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.