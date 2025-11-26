Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,755 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 11,287 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in HP were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 492.6% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HP by 203.9% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $506,133.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711.72. This trade represents a 99.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80.55. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. HP’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

