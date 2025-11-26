Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF $IWL

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,782 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWL. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 134,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,587,000 after acquiring an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 531,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,380,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWL stock opened at $168.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $118.75 and a one year high of $172.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.51.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

