Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 162,559 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April $IAPR

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,559 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 8,421.0% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,334,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,150 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 272,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 119,861 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,028,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.6%

IAPR opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $30.51.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.