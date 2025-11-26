Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 300,846 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF $IWX

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,846 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 672.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,348,000 after purchasing an additional 543,939 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2,082.3% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 254,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,898,000 after purchasing an additional 242,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWX opened at $90.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.48 and a 52 week high of $90.71.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.