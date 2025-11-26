Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 3,497 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,408,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,908,141,000 after purchasing an additional 240,965 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,227,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,560,964,000 after buying an additional 1,273,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,319,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $860,137,000 after buying an additional 115,183 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,775,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,609,000 after buying an additional 792,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,836,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,748,000 after acquiring an additional 604,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $157.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $160.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Agilent Technologies

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $130,491.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,987.92. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.