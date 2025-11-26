Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 5,123 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July $IJUL

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 19,972 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 85,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 32,937 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,062,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 70.1% in the second quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $227.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.46. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $33.21.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

