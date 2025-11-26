Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 5,931 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July $BJUL

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJUL. GWN Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 35.3% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5.7% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJUL opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.64. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $47.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

