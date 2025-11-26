Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 747 Shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF $GLTR

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after buying an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $466,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 86,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of GLTR opened at $178.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.82. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $108.71 and a twelve month high of $189.18.

About abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.