Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 7,860 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $101.00 price target on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $109.00.

TROW opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average of $101.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

