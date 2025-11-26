Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,761 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,522,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $255,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. Argus increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.57.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $213.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $214.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.14.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.