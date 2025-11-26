Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 449 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,897,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $244,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,827,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,628,000 after buying an additional 846,085 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,176,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,811,000 after acquiring an additional 817,998 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,664,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,279,706,000 after acquiring an additional 642,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,520,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,421,000 after purchasing an additional 472,382 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,623,595.12. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,622.82. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $154.46 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.99.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHI. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.38.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

