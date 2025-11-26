Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 60,792 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,092,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,792 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $248,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,847,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,535,338,000 after buying an additional 420,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,357,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,905,000 after acquiring an additional 290,404 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $586,403,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104,612 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,305,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,129,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 293,103 shares in the company, valued at $26,475,993.99. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.82 and a one year high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,384.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.62 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.