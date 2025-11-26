Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,097,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $257,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.85.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $80,739,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 79,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.56, for a total transaction of $12,255,009.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,083,056.72. This trade represents a 54.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock valued at $642,644,973. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

Dell Technologies stock opened at $126.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.32. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $168.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

