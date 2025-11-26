Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,948,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $260,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Corning alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,952,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,151,301,000 after buying an additional 1,582,895 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Corning by 23.6% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 72,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 10.5% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 44,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth $27,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $9,017,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,977.42. The trade was a 69.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 20,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $1,906,486.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 66,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,110,008.75. This represents a 23.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,856 shares of company stock valued at $15,456,476. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.16%.The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.