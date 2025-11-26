Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $242.42 Million Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,957 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $242,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 59.9% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 255.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price target on CRH in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

CRH opened at $116.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day moving average of $105.28. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $121.99.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

