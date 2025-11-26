Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $244.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $244,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 440.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 48.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the sale, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Glj Research started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.81.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.3%

VRT opened at $169.50 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.96 and its 200 day moving average is $139.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 4.15%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

