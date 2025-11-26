Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $258.82 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,408,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $258,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 350.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $108.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 74.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $5,172,331.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 165,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,779,917.96. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,132.90. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

