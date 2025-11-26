Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $260.60 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 836,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $260,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 69.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 88.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $223.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.23 and a 200-day moving average of $271.11. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.99 and a 1 year high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.44%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Sabra R. Purtill purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $217.95 per share, with a total value of $98,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $289,219.65. This trade represents a 51.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $65,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,459.35. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,450 shares of company stock worth $314,663 and have sold 7,420 shares worth $1,889,171. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild Redb cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.14.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

