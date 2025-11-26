Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,108,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $261,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.19.

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $405,063.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 26,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,612.22. This trade represents a 15.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.58%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

