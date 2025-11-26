Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $263,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 35.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 9.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 28.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,172,000 after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 29.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.45.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $27,436.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,675.72. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $504,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,663,025.50. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,607 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,501. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $255.98 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.92 and a fifty-two week high of $293.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

