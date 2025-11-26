Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,706,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $252,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,557,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,120,747,000 after buying an additional 448,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,217,826,000 after purchasing an additional 218,046 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,306,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,841,000 after buying an additional 609,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,098,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,267,000 after buying an additional 53,326 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,722,000 after buying an additional 238,615 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.9%

Yum! Brands stock opened at $153.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.40. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $1,074,964.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,413,371.40. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.37, for a total transaction of $189,550.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,559.68. This trade represents a 95.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,870 shares of company stock valued at $5,657,495. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.38.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

