Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 10,598 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,364,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $246,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 20.8% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 45,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.1% during the first quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 366,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its stake in AMETEK by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 44,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 289,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,412,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. This represents a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AME. Mizuho raised their price target on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

AME opened at $197.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.41. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $204.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

