Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 26,806 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,082,872 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 26,806 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $263,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $261.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Benjamin Moreland purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,216.32. This represents a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $204.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.42. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.70 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.37%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.