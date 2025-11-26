Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 30,232 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,001,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,232 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $255,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in Ross Stores by 372.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $607,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,149,236.88. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $437,131.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 88,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,169,865.15. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 52,720 shares of company stock worth $7,761,212 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $164.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock opened at $176.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $177.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.