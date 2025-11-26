Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 308,043 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,446,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,043 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $242,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,318,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,936,848,000 after acquiring an additional 542,912 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,766,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,234,000 after purchasing an additional 193,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,460,000 after purchasing an additional 340,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,550,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,306,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,833,000 after buying an additional 1,374,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of WY stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.