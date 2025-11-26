Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 9.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 444,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,278 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $529,000.

Chart Industries Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $203.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.49. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.24). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 1.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.08.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

