Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.8333.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHWY
Insider Activity at Chewy
Institutional Trading of Chewy
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BC Partners PE LP bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,142,402,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chewy by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,622,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171,325 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chewy by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,196,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564,803 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,187,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 75.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,170,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,496 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chewy Stock Up 3.1%
CHWY stock opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.98. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 95.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.67.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.