Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.8333.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHWY

Insider Activity at Chewy

Institutional Trading of Chewy

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $74,896.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,423.44. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO William G. Billings sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $36,679.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,792.40. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,629 shares of company stock valued at $903,696. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BC Partners PE LP bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,142,402,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chewy by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,622,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171,325 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chewy by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,196,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564,803 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,187,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 75.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,170,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,496 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Stock Up 3.1%

CHWY stock opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.98. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 95.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.