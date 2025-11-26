China Gold International Resources (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.54 and traded as high as $17.93. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

China Gold International Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54.

About China Gold International Resources

(Get Free Report)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.