Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the first quarter worth about $818,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Chord Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 528,537.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 42,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,863. This represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Stock Down 1.5%

CHRD stock opened at $91.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day moving average of $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.35. Chord Energy Corporation has a one year low of $79.83 and a one year high of $130.91.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CHRD. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.69.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

