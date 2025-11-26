Chubb Limited $CB Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,066 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Chubb were worth $462,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chubb alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Chubb by 391.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.11.

Chubb Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CB stock opened at $297.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.32. The stock has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The firm had revenue of $16.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.72 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,458,600. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,968.44. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 45,903 shares of company stock valued at $13,245,483 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

