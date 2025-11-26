Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $303.00 to $304.00 in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CB. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.11.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $297.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.32. The company has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. Chubb has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $16.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.Chubb’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,458,600. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,000,968.44. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 45,903 shares of company stock valued at $13,245,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 273,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 183,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

