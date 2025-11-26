Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 478.23 and traded as low as GBX 343. Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 343, with a volume of 25,236 shares.
Churchill China Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 378.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 478.23. The company has a market cap of £37.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Churchill China (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 21 earnings per share for the quarter. Churchill China had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill China plc will post 76.2128707 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Churchill China
About Churchill China
Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Churchill China
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.