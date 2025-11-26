Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 478.23 and traded as low as GBX 343. Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 343, with a volume of 25,236 shares.

Churchill China Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 378.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 478.23. The company has a market cap of £37.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Churchill China (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 21 earnings per share for the quarter. Churchill China had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill China plc will post 76.2128707 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Churchill China

About Churchill China

In related news, insider Mark Moore acquired 730 shares of Churchill China stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 360 per share, with a total value of £2,628. Insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

Featured Articles

