Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Price

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $2.90 to $1.90 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HPP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.80 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $3.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.97.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of HPP opened at $1.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Hudson Pacific Properties’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, December 1st. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 28th.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.05 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 83.8% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 619,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 282,543 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

